Crackdown On Birthright Citizenship: Trump Signs Fresh Order Despite Supreme Court Setback

US President Donald Trump signed two fresh executive orders on Thursday to curb birthright citizenship, renewing his challenge to a provision of the US Constitution despite the Supreme Court having struck down his earlier attempt on the issue.

Limiting birthright citizenship has remained a top priority for Trump, with his administration targeting what it calls "birth tourism," where pregnant foreign nationals travel to the US so their children automatically acquire citizenship upon birth.

After his June 30 setback at the Supreme Court, Trump had urged Congress to legislate on the matter, but opted instead on Thursday to sign executive orders, which set government policy but do not carry the same legal weight as laws passed by Congress.

The administration contends the new directive falls outside the scope of the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing it reinterprets narrow, historical exceptions to birthright citizenship.

White House aide Stephen Miller, at the signing ceremony in the Oval Office, declared, "That practice of birth tourism is, as of the signing of this order, hereby banned," Reuters reported.

Trump, addressing reporters at the same event, called the Supreme Court's June ruling "a very unfortunate decision," adding that birth tourism was "not the way it's supposed to work" and asserting that people were "buying their way in" to the country. He said the administration would not allow the practice to continue.

ALSO READ: Trump Admin Refunds $100 Billion In 'Liberation Day' Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling

The orders also restrict citizenship rights for children born to foreign government employees and those classified as enemies of the state in the US, and could extend to US territories should Congress pass a proposed law ending automatic citizenship there.

Legal experts cited by the outlet said the impact of the new orders remained unclear given the Supreme Court's earlier ruling, with immigrant rights advocates calling the move an attempt to circumvent the court's decision.

Trump's original executive order, signed on his first day in office in 2025, had sought to deny citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented or temporary immigrants, before being blocked by the courts.

ALSO READ: Troops' Families Not Spared In Trump Admin's Immigration Crackdown: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.