Chinese Research Vessel Shi Yan 6 Returns To Indian Ocean, Destined For Maldives In April

The Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 6 is reportedly returning to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), planning to reach Male in Maldives next month. Earlier, the vessel conducted surveys in the area from November 2025 to February 2026. This development makes Shi Yan 6 the third Chinese research vessel to be operating in the region.

“Chinese research vessel 'Shi Yan 6' is returning to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), declared destination - Male, Maldives, the vessel previously conducted a survey from Nov 2025–Feb 2026 in the same waters, it is now the third Chinese research vessel currently operating in the IOR,” satellite imagery analyst Damien Symon posted on X on Friday.

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The vessel, which departed from China's Guangzhou on March 5, is expected to arrive in Male on April 24, according to the MarineTraffic website. It is currently located near Indonesia.

Chinese research vessel 'Shi Yan 6' is returning to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), declared destination - Male, Maldives, the vessel previously conducted a survey from Nov 2025–Feb 2026 in the same waters, it is now the third Chinese research vessel currently operating in the IOR pic.twitter.com/9Lgc0EocxQ — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) March 13, 2026

According to Symon's post, Shi Yan 6 is capable of geophysical ocean research and surveys. By entering the IOR, it will join its peers, Da Yang Hao and Da Yang Yi Hao.

Da Yang Yi Hao, which is capable of ocean floor and mineral research, has remained in IOR since December 2025. Meanwhile, Da Yang Hao, which conducts geological and geophysical surveys, has been present since February.

Reports indicate that Shi Yan 6 will likely conduct studies in IOR waters that are strategically important, serving as a key route for China's oil imports.

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What Is Known About Shi Yan 6 Operations?

Chinese research vessels have been spotted in the Indian Ocean before as well. While Beijing maintains that these missions are for civilian scientific research, India earlier labelled one such vessel as a “spy” ship, according to Reuters. There are concerns that China could be using these vessels for maritime surveillance, potentially fetching sensitive information for the Chinese military.

In 2023, Shi Yan 6 was in the spotlight for its 80-day scientific survey in the Indian Ocean. It had even docked at the Colombo port in Sri Lanka despite objections from India. It is part of China's Marine Research Vessel fleet, a national survey program established in 2012.

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