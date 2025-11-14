‘Call Me Anytime’: Texts Show Epstein Reportedly Attempted To Insert Himself Between Trump Team, Bill Gates
Messages show Jeffrey Epstein presenting himself as a conduit between Donald Trump and Bill Gates.
Text messages released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Nov. 12 suggest that Jeffrey Epstein, despite his criminal conviction years earlier, attempted to present himself as an informal link between Donald Trump’s White House and Bill Gates. The messages, drawn from the Epstein estate and dated to early 2017, show him offering insight into Trump’s thinking on health policy while speaking with a longtime associate, Wired reported.
The messages show Epstein corresponding with Melanie Walker, who identifies herself in one of the texts as “Melanie.” Her past roles, according to an online biography, included work at the then Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and later as an adviser to Gates at bgC3, now Gates Ventures.
The first text shows Walker seeking guidance ahead of a meeting. “I'm seeing BG tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he's got mtgs most of the day including, Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait?”
Epstein dismisses Kushner's likely interest and instructs her, “ask him if he will see tom barrack … thats the most important.” He appears to be pointing her towards Tom Barrack, the 2016 inaugural committee chairman and current US ambassador to Turkey, reports Wired.
Epstein then suggests Gates could call him at any point for “inside baseball.”
Walker replies, “He wants to talk to you, but his wife won’t let him.” Moments later, she adds, “he says hi.” The couple divorced in 2021, and Melinda French Gates has since said Bill Gates’ contact with Epstein played a role in their separation.
By Jan. 28, their messages turn to Trump. Epstein claims insight into the administration: “New medical group to be announced to study va … Mayo Cleveland involved,” and references “Moscowitz z palm beach,” adding, “Not my interest at all it's Donald's … He thinks vets should get at least as much as everyone else.“
On Feb. 18, Walker floats an idea to Epstein about winning Gates’ support, “GENIUS IDEA Now to convince bill … Like if we say do this and the admin will keep PEPFAR or something like that.”
Epstein responds: “It's a deal … Thats what he likes.” He claims to be relaying Trump’s views, “he said malaria and polio not an american problem. climate change and eboloa not a american problem nor is clean water... he thinks bill should stop trying to scare people.”
Walker then reflects on the popularity of PEPFAR among Republicans, “If he could be convinced to keep PEPFAR as is in exchange for cyber i think we would all win.”
Epstein counters, “bill needs to focus on american problems first and foremost … donald says it is childish to count the lives at risk in africa and make believe you are doing something for america.”
Walker acknowledges the point, noting that Gates’ team is pushing “in other direction.”
Epstein messages again, “I sent bill a note to suggest he talk to lauder,” possibly referring to either Ron or Leonard Lauder. He then says he is relaying Trump’s thinking, “donald also thinks bill wants not to help america first , he should use his own money … just transmitting.”
Walker suggests Trump “should enforce tax laws,” arguing this could shape how Gates’ foundation spends money. Epstein says, “bill should be careful very careful as donald could make an example of him using american dollars to help other than america which really needs it. careful.”
Their exchanges continue into March 6. Epstein writes, “Israel - tell bill Paris week of 21,” while Walker asks if this refers to a “peace mtg? W Jared and Tony Blair and all those folks?” She notes that Gates “speaks to Jared a lot.” Epstein retorts, “No peace boring and not happening. GROW UP.”
Epstein then claims a separate gathering is planned at his residence, saying it would cover “Money surveillance, offense. It’s at my house so I would know.”
Walker is enthusiastic, “Omg INVITE ME … Can try to invite bg depending on guest list etc.”
Epstein downplays any issue, saying, “Not a problem for me … I like bill . He gets more from me than I get from him.”