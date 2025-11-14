‘Call Me Anytime’: Texts Show Epstein Reportedly Attempted To Insert Himself Between Trump Team, Bill Gates

Text messages released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Nov. 12 suggest that Jeffrey Epstein, despite his criminal conviction years earlier, attempted to present himself as an informal link between Donald Trump’s White House and Bill Gates. The messages, drawn from the Epstein estate and dated to early 2017, show him offering insight into Trump’s thinking on health policy while speaking with a longtime associate, Wired reported.

The messages show Epstein corresponding with Melanie Walker, who identifies herself in one of the texts as “Melanie.” Her past roles, according to an online biography, included work at the then Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and later as an adviser to Gates at bgC3, now Gates Ventures.

The first text shows Walker seeking guidance ahead of a meeting. “I'm seeing BG tmr. He will be in DC for the Alfalfa dinner but he's got mtgs most of the day including, Jared Kushner. Should I ask him to discuss surgeon general or mention it or wait?”

Epstein dismisses Kushner's likely interest and instructs her, “ask him if he will see tom barrack … thats the most important.” He appears to be pointing her towards Tom Barrack, the 2016 inaugural committee chairman and current US ambassador to Turkey, reports Wired.

Epstein then suggests Gates could call him at any point for “inside baseball.”