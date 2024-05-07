Boeing Starliner Launch Is Postponed Due To Issue With Rocket
Boeing is poised to launch Starliner for the first time with a human crew — NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore.
(Bloomberg) -- The historic first crewed mission of Boeing Co.’s Starliner space capsule was delayed hours before launch due to a technical problem with the rocket meant to carry the craft to orbit.
The United Launch Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp. joint venture that makes the Atlas V rocket, halted the countdown after identifying unexpected behavior with a valve on the upper portion of the vehicle, officials disclosed Monday on a live webcast.
It wasn’t immediately clear when the companies would attempt to launch again. The backup launch dates are May 7, May 10 and May 11.
