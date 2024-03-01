Boeing Is In Talks To Buy Ex-Unit Spirit AeroSystems

Buying back Spirit, which Boeing spun off in 2005, would mark the most dramatic step yet by the US planemaker to stabilize its supply chain after a series of damaging production faults. The latest and most serious lapse occurred early in January when a 737 Max 9 model lost a large fuselage panel during flight. While Spirit built the airframe in question, Boeing has said ultimate responsibility for safety and the right production protocols resides with the planemaker.