Afghanistan Launches Strikes On ISIS Hideouts In Pakistan's Balochistan, KPK

Afghanistan said its air force carried out a series of strikes inside Pakistan targeting alleged ISIS hideouts and militant facilities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a significant escalation in cross-border security operations.

In a statement posted on X, the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense said the strikes were conducted overnight against locations that had allegedly been used to plan and coordinate attacks on Afghanistan. Kabul claimed the sites operated with the support of "certain hostile intelligence circles" and had served as bases for several deadly attacks in the past.

According to the ministry, the operation targeted locations in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah district and the Shakar Ab Jungle Gardi area of Chagai district in Balochistan province. The statement said facilities allegedly used jointly by ISIS militants and other hostile groups were successfully struck.

(This is a developing story)

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