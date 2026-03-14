11 Indian Nationals Charged In US For Staging Fake Armed Robberies For Visa Fraud

As many as 11 Indians have been charged with committing an alleged conspiracy involving staged armed robberies in the United States. Officials said that the suspects organised fake robberies as part of a visa scheme fraud, US-based WCVB reported on Friday.

They were found to be staging such incidents so that store clerks could claim they were "crime" victims and gain an advantage in immigration visa applications, the report added.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the following 11 people have been charged:

Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Mass.

Maheshkumar Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.

Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, unlawfully residing in Quincy, Mass.

Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Mass.

Rameshbhai Patel, 52, unlawfully residing in Eubank, Ky.

Amitabahen Patel, 43, unlawfully residing in Plainville, Mass.

Ronakkumar Patel, 28, unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Miss.

Sangitaben Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.

Minkesh Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Sonal Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio.

Mitul Patel, 40, unlawfully residing in Worcester, Mass.

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According to the report, Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and later released after appearing in federal court on Friday. Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and will appear in federal court in Boston later. Investigators said that Rambhai Patel and others staged robberies at six convenience stores in Massachusetts in March 2023.

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The authorities said that the staged robberies took place at: Richdale Food Shops in Hingham, Super Mart in Randolph, Michael's Wine & Spirits in Weymouth, Yogi's Liquors in Marshfield, Jimmy's Market & Liquors in Randolph and Austin's Liquors in Worcester.

During the incidents, the fake robber allegedly threatened the store clerk with a gun, took cash from the register and fled. Following this, the clerks waited at least five minutes to ensure the robber escaped before calling police. The incidents were captured on surveillance cameras and were later used to support U visa claims, which are meant for victims of crimes.

As part of the scheme, store owners were also paid a portion of the money for allowing their businesses to be used as locations for staging the fake armed robberies.

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a possible penalty of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, WCVB report added.

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