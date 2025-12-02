Zoho Vs Y Combinator: Vembu Counters Garry Tan On AI ‘Vibe Coding’ Claims — Here’s What Triggered The Exchange

A recent social media post by Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan about a possible disruption in the traditional SaaS (Software as a Service) industry due to AI-powered ‘vibe coding’ has triggered an intense debate about the future of software companies. The intense discussion took an interesting turn with Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu countering Garry Tan’s big claims.

Posting on X, Garry Tan claimed that Zoho-like solutions “would be first to be competed away” by custom-built software created by non-expert teams leveraging Replit, Emergent Labs and Taskade.

“Zoho’s business would be first to be competed away by people building their own custom software built by people using Replit, Emergent Labs, and Taskade. Why pay $30/seat/month for over bundled SaaS when soon even nontech ops ppl can vibe-code a custom solution in a weekend?” Tan posted on X.