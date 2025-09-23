'Ya Ali' Singer Zubeen Garg Cremated With State Honours | Watch
Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was sitting on the side of the platform where his last rites were performed and was seen sobbing all through the rituals.
Singer Zubeen Garg's body was consigned to flames, amid chanting of Vedic hymns in the sylvan surroundings of Kamarkuchi on the outskirts of Assam's Guwahati.
His sister Palme Borthakur and music composer Rahul Gautam, a protege of the singer, lit the pyre, amid gun salutes. They went around the pyre seven times as priests guided them, and all present at the site stood up.
As the smoke from the flames flared up, slogans like 'Zubeen, Zubeen' reverberated in the air, and people were seen singing his song 'Mayabini Ratir buku'. After the tributes were paid to the popular singer, the Assam Police gave him the gun salute and sounded the bugle.
The mortal remains of Garg were taken to a platform and placed on the pyre amid chanting of Vedic hymns and blowing of conch shells.
#WATCH | Kamrup, Assam | Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg was cremated in Kamarkuchi NC village with state honours
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is also present
The family performed certain Vedic rituals while Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma placed wood on the pyre.
A branch of the sandalwood tree, which Zubeen had planted on his birthday in 2017, was placed on the pyre.
Zubeen Garg's Final Journey
Zubeen Garg's final journey to the cremation ground started from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati, where his body was brought after the second postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. The singer's body was again brought back to the Sports complex, where lakhs of fans, well-wishers and celebrities paid their homage to him since Sunday.
His body, placed inside the cold glass coffin, draped in the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' was taken in a flower-bedecked ambulance with a huge black and white portrait of the singer in front of the vehicle. The singer's family, including his 85-year-old father and wife, Garima Saikia, followed in separate vehicles. Thousands of fans walked along and behind the singer's cortege.
Zubeen Garg, best known for his 'Ya Ali' song, died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said. The singer sustained injuries during scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment, according to the organisers. Garg, 52, is survived by his wife.