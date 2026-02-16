X Down: Social Media App, Website Inaccessible For Thousands Of Users, DownDetector Data Shows

Social media platform X was reported to be inaccessible by over 2,000 users in India on Monday evening, according to the data available on tracking platform DownDetector.

Around 57% users reported facing issues with the website, 27% saw glitches in the app and 16% experienced issues with their X feed, according to the data.

The spike on DownDetector was sharpest between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Globally, disruptions in the United States were the highest with over 42,000 users complaining of inaccessibility.

In other countries like the United Kingdom, close to 12,000 people complained of facing issues; in Canada there were over 4,000 user complaints and Australia registered over 2,000 user complaints. The complaints were very app-heavy in most of these countries.

The exact cause for the X outage is unknown. There was no immediate statement from the Elon Musk-owned company.

DownDetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports, and the actual number of affected users may be significantly higher.

The popular social media platform has faced several outages within the first two months of the year. In January, X was reported to be down at least twice.

On Jan. 16, nearly 9,000 outage reports were submitted on DownDetector by X users in India, America again topped the list of complaints with over 58,000 users reporting issues, and 8,000 users complained in Canada. In the same week, on Jan. 12, X had faced identical issues.

