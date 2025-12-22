Who Was James Ransone? 'The Wire' Actor Dies By Suicide

Ransone began acting in the early 2000s with small roles on television. His early appearances include shows such as Ed and Third Watch.

However, his breakout came on HBO’s The Wire, where he played Ziggy Sobotka, a troubled dock worker. He appeared in all 12 episodes of season two and received widespread applause for his performance.

Ransone kept working across TV and film and appeared on shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, besides Hawaii Five-0 and Burn Notice. Some of his film roles included Tangerine. He later joined the Stephen King adaptation It: Chapter Two.

According to Variety, Ransone was born in Baltimore in 1979. He attended the Carver Centre for Arts and Technology in Towson, Md., from 1993 to 1997. Deadline reported that Ransone also attended Manhattan’s School of Visual Arts. He got his break co-starring in the 2002 teen drama Ken Park.

The actor had previously spoken about his mental health struggles. According to Deadline, he had earlier alleged that a former tutor sexually assaulted him in 1992. He also battled addiction. He later said he achieved sobriety after five years. Ransone is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and two children.

The news of Ransone’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues online. Fellow actor Francois Arnaud shared an Instagram post on Sunday, offering his condolences and remembering Ransone’s talent. “Unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by,” Arnaud wrote.