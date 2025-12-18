Who Was Ram Vanji Sutar? Statue Of Unity Sculptor Passes Away At 100

Ram Vanji Sutar was born on February 19, 1925, in the village of Gondur, in Dhule district of Maharashtra. Sutar is known to have been drawn to sculpting from his childhood.

A gold medallist from JJ School of Art and Architecture, Mumbai, Sutar, has to his credit a long list of achievements.

The iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi seated in a meditative pose and of Chhatrapati Shivaji riding a horse on the Parliament premises rank among his finest creations. He also designed the Statue of Unity, which honours Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister.

Early in his career (1954–1958), Sutar worked with the Department of Archaeology to help restore the ancient stone carvings in the Ajanta and Ellora Caves.

In 1999, Sutar received the Padma Shri, and in 2016, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan. Sutar received the Tagore Award for cultural harmony for 2016.

Last month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the veteran sculptor's residence and presented him the 'Maharashtra Bhushan, the state government's highest civilian award for 2024.

Sutar is also credited with designing the 251-metre statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya, the 153-feet statue of Lord Shiva in Bengaluru and a 100-feet tall statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Pune.