Using Bumble Or Tinder? Here's What You Should Do As Dating Apps Face Cyber Attacks

A number of top dating apps including Bumble, Panera Bread, Match Group and CrunchBase have been hit by a new wave of cyberattacks. The incident has prompted warnings from cybersecurity experts.

Bloomberg news reported that Bumble's contractor's account was compromised in a phishing attack, leading to brief unauthorised access to part of its network. The company said user data and accounts were not affected, and it has contacted law enforcement.

The hacker made “a brief unauthorised access to a small portion of our network,” the spokesperson was cited as saying by Bloomberg.

Other Sites Also Affected

Panera Bread also said it informed law enforcement after detecting a cybersecurity incident and took steps to contain it. A hacker accessed a software application used to store data, involving contact information. Match Group confirmed a separate incident affecting a limited amount of user data and said it is in the process of notifying affected customers.

A spokesperson said there was no indication that user log-in credentials, financial information or private communications were accessed. A CrunchBase spokesperson said some documents on its corporate network were affected, but the company contained the incident.

According to Bloomberg, Match's system was breached on Jan. 16, though the exact timing of other attacks remains unclear. Following these incidents, cybersecurity experts have warned of a social engineering campaign targeting US firms. A group calling itself ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Bumble, Panera Bread, Match and CrunchBase, though these claims could not be independently verified by Bloomberg.

Group Claims Responsibility

A group known as ShinyHunters carries out cyberattacks using advanced “vishing” techniques, which involve voice-based social engineering to trick employees into revealing login credentials. Mandiant, a cybersecurity company owned by Google, last week issued a warning about the group's activities.

Once inside a company's system, the hackers move laterally, targeting connected software-as-a-service platforms to access sensitive data. This allows them to extract valuable information from multiple parts of an organisation.

A hacker claiming to be part of ShinyHunters has reportedly contacted some victims, and tried to extort them. Bloomberg reported that none of the affected companies chose to comment on these demands.

What To Do To Avoid Data Theft

If you are using Bumble, Tinder or any other popular dating apps, it is recommended that you follow these steps to avoid potential data breach:

1. Update your app password immediately.

2. Add an extra layer of security by enabling two-factor authentication.

3. Look for unusual logins or messages you didn't send and report.

4. Don't click suspicious links or share sensitive info via email or messages.

5. If your payment info is linked, watch for unusual transactions.

6. Update the app to ensure its functioning in its latest version.

