Railway Fare Increase: Will It Impact Mumbai Local Train Commuters? All You Need To Know

Travelling on mail and express trains is set to get pricier with Indian Railways announcing a revised fare structure for long-distance trains starting Dec. 26. The fare hike is aimed at adjusting train ticket pricing across services.

Under the revised fare structure, a 500-kilometre journey will cost Rs 10 more per ticket for both AC and non-AC coaches. However, short-distance journey remains unaffected.

Passengers should note that general class fares for trips up to 215 km will not change. For journeys exceeding 215 km, ordinary class fares will increase by 1 paise per km. AC and non-AC coaches on Mail and Express trains will see a 2 paise per km rise in fares, according to the Indian Railways.

"For journeys beyond 215 km, there will be a fare hike of 1 paise per km in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes," the official notification reads.