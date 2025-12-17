Train Passengers Need To Pay Charges For Luggage Beyond Free Limit: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He added, "Passengers are allowed to book and carry excess luggage beyond free allowance with him/her in the compartment up to the maximum limit as per class as tabulated above on payment of charges at 1.5 times of luggage rate.”

According to Vaishnaw, trunks, suitcases and boxes having outside measurements of 100 cmx60cmx25 cm (length x breadth x height) are allowed to be carried in the passenger compartments as personal luggage.