PM Modi Conveys Eid Greetings, Hopes For Further Brotherhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people with a happy Eid and hoped for brotherhood and kindness all around.

Eid is celebrated in the country on Saturday.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy.



Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" Modi said on X.

A prominent Islamic festival, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan or Ramzan. Ramadan is one of the holiest months in Islam, when Muslims everywhere fast for nearly 29-30 days from dusk till dawn. At the end of this month, Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated after sighting the crescent Shawwal moon.

Due to the festival being a public holiday, banks, schools, colleges, government offices and other public institutions will remain closed.. As a result, the Reserve Bank of India has also clarified bank holidays for Eid celebrations.

ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed on Saturday, March 21 in These States

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