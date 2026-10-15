Navratri 2026: Which Colour To Wear Today? Check Day 5 Colour, Goddess and Significance

Navratri is here, and with it comes the magic of nine nights filled with devotion, colour, music and celebration. In North India, the air is alive with the aroma of makhana and festive delicacies, while neighbourhoods light up with Ramleela performances, decorated pandals and the sound of dandiya beats.

Travel east to Kolkata, and the celebrations take on a grander form, with the rhythmic beats of the dhak, majestic pandals and larger-than-life idols of Maa Durga alongside her children, as the City of Joy prepares to welcome ‘Maa Durga' home.

The fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri falls on Thursday, October 15.

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Navratri Day 5 Colour 2026: Yellow

Yellow is the colour for the fifth day of Navratri 2026. It symbolises brightness, optimism, knowledge and prosperity.

The colour also reflects the festive spirit of the occasion.

Wearing the day's designated colour is a trendy Navratri tradition, although the practice and colour associations can vary across regions and communities.

Which Goddess Is Worshipped On Day 5 Of Navratri 2026?

Devotees offer prayers to Maa Skandamata, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Goddess Skandamata rides a lion. She carries baby Murugan in her lap. Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, is the brother of Lord Ganesha. Goddess Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She carries lotus flowers in her upper two hands. She holds baby Murugan in one right hand and keeps the other right hand in Abhaya Mudra.

Maa Skandamata Significance: What Does The Fifth Form Of Durga Represent?

The name Skandamata combines Skanda, another name for Lord Kartikeya, and Mata (mother).

Her form represents maternal affection, sacrifice, courage and divine protection. Devotees believe worshipping Maa Skandamata brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Her depiction with Lord Kartikeya also highlights the connection between motherhood and strength.

Navratri Day 5 Puja Vidhi: How To Worship Maa Skandamata

Devotees can follow these commonly observed rituals while worshipping Maa Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri:

Clean the puja area: Begin by cleaning the place of worship and arranging the idol or image of Maa Skandamata.

Begin by cleaning the place of worship and arranging the idol or image of Maa Skandamata. Offer prayers: Light a diya and incense sticks as part of the puja.

Light a diya and incense sticks as part of the puja. Offer flowers: Present fresh flowers, particularly lotus flowers where available, along with other customary offerings.

Present fresh flowers, particularly lotus flowers where available, along with other customary offerings. Offer bhog: Prepare and offer fruits, sweets or other traditional prasad according to family customs.

Prepare and offer fruits, sweets or other traditional prasad according to family customs. Chant prayers: Recite Maa Skandamata's mantras or devotional hymns and perform aarti.

Recite Maa Skandamata's mantras or devotional hymns and perform aarti. Observe fasting: Devotees who follow Navratri fasting may observe their customary vrat rules on this day.

Rituals and offerings may vary by region and family tradition.

Maa Skandamata Mantra For Navratri Day 5

Devotees may chant the following mantra while worshipping Maa Skandamata:

Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah.

Navratri 2026: Day-Wise Colours And Goddess Names

Sharadiya Navratri in 2026 began on October 11 and concludes with Vijayadashami on October 20. The nine days honour nine forms of Goddess Durga.

According to Drik Panchang, the day-wise colours and goddess names are:

Date Day Goddess Colour October 11 Day 1 Maa Shailputri Orange October 12 Day 2 Maa Brahmacharini White October 13 Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Red October 14 Day 4 Maa Kushmanda Royal Blue October 15 Day 5 Maa Skandamata Yellow October 16 Day 6 Maa Katyayani Green October 17 Day 7 Maa Kalaratri Grey October 18 Day 8 Maa Mahagauri Purple October 19 Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri Peacock Green

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