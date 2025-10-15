Lawyer 'Beats Up' Prosecutor For Not Taking Part In Protests

Business NewsTrendingLawyer 'Beats Up' Prosecutor For Not Taking Part In Protests
When Prosecutor Deshpande reached the Vedant Nagar police station to register a case, the lawyer followed him there and allegedly threatened to file a false complaint against him.

The incident took place at Prosecutor Deshpande's office in the District and Sessions Court, the FIR said.(Photo: Unsplash)
A case was registered against a lawyer on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a government prosecutor for not participating in a protest, police said on Wednesday.

Advocate Manohar Lokhande allegedly beat prosecutor Avinash Deshpande (59) with a shoe and tried to strangle him on Tuesday evening because Deshpande had not worn a black ribbon as part of a lawyers' protest held on Oct. 13, as per the First Information Report.

The incident took place at Deshpande's office in the District and Sessions Court, the FIR said.

When Deshpande reached the Vedant Nagar police station to register a case, Lokhande followed him there and allegedly threatened to file a false complaint against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The FIR was registered against Lokhande on Wednesday early morning under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged attempt to murder, assault, using criminal force against a public servant, and other offences.

Further probe was on, police said.

