'KitKat Pizza': Domino's UK Offers 'Condolences' After 12-Tonne Chocolate Heist

Domino's UK has jumped into the viral 'KitKat heist' conversation with a tongue-in-cheek post offering condolences to the chocolate brand after a 12-tonne shipment of KitKat bars was stolen in Europe, while also jokingly announcing a new "KitKat pizza".

The social media exchange came after reports that a truck carrying more than 4 lakh KitKat bars disappeared while travelling from Italy to Poland, turning an unusual cargo theft into a trending online story.

“We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate,” a spokesperson for the brand said referencing the brand's tagline.

Also Read: The Great Kitkat Heist: 12 Tonnes Of Chocolate Stolen Between Italy And Poland

According to officials, Nestlé confirmed that the stolen consignment contained 4,13,793 units of its new F1 line of chocolate bars. These are special F1-themed KitKat bars, featuring chocolates molded in the shape of Formula 1 racing cars.

The company said the shipment went missing on March 26 during transit, and stressed that there are no consumer safety concerns and that supply is not affected at this stage.

While KitKat officials assured that there will not be any supply disruptions for consumers.

The joke from Domino's UK quickly added fuel to the meme fest. In its post, An airline, Ryanair used a visual joke suggesting that the missing KitKat shipment might have ended up on one of its flights or been “claimed” by budget travellers. The meme plays on Ryanair's long-running social media persona, which often jokes about low fares, no-frills service and passengers trying to maximise value.

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Nestlé, meanwhile, has been working with authorities and supply-chain partners to trace the missing shipment, the statement issued by KitKat said. The company said the stolen bars can be identified through batch codes, and asked buyers and sellers to flag any suspicious stock. Nestlé also warned that the products could surface in unofficial sales channels across Europe if the missing cargo is moved on illegally.

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