Kerala Businessman Gifts Rs 2,000 Each To Employees After India's T20 World Cup Win

India's T20 World Cup victory over New Zealand on Sunday brought celebrations across the country. However, for Nithin Babu, a 37-year-old businessman from Kerala who previously lived in Bengaluru, the win became an occasion to celebrate with the employees working in his business.

According to a report by Onmanorama, Babu decided to reward staff at his two garment stores after India won the title. All 82 employees were given Rs 2,000 each, taking the total reward to Rs 1.64 lakh.

Speaking to the news portal, he said the gesture was a way to share the happiness of the moment with the people who support his business operations.

According to the report, the win held special significance for Babu because Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson played a major role in the final. Samson scored 89 runs off 46 balls, helping India secure the championship.

“Whenever Sanju achieves something, it feels like a personal achievement. That is how every Malayali feels,” Babu told Onmanorama.

“He achieves what many of us once only dreamed about, so the joy we feel is no different,” he was quoted as saying by the portal.

The post-final reward was not the first time Babu shared his excitement with employees during the tournament. Throughout the competition, he marked Samson's performances by distributing cash rewards to staff.

When India defeated the West Indies in the Super Eights and Samson scored an unbeaten 97, Babu gave Rs 500 each to 62 employees at his main store in Pampady's Ponnappan City, spending Rs 31,000.

Later, after Samson scored 89 in the semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium, the reward was increased to Rs 1,000 for each staff member, amounting to Rs 62,000.

“Sanju has achieved something that I once dreamt of. I could not remain silent without celebrating it,” he added.

Despite focusing on business, cricket remains an important part of his life. Watching Samson play has become a routine at home. During matches, Babu sometimes sits with cricket pads and gloves, keeping a bat and helmet nearby.

“When Sanju is batting, it feels as though I am the one at the crease,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

