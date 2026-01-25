Happy Republic Day 2026: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes: India will celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Jan. 26. The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. On this day, Delhi's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path remains the main event. This year's parade will carry the theme of 150 years of Vande Mataram.

A total of 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path. These include 17 from states and Union Territories, and 13 from ministries, departments and services. The parade will showcase India's military strength and cultural diversity through these vibrant displays.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the chief guests. The celebrations will conclude with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Delhi's Vijay Chowk on Jan. 29.

In addition to watching the grand parade, people can also express their patriotic spirit by celebrating Republic Day online. They can share wishes and updates on WhatsApp and Facebook to greet friends and family. Through these digital messages, one can remind others of India's values and democratic spirit.

To spread the festive mood, here are some wishes, quotes and messages that one can share:

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes

May India continue to stand as a beacon of unity, celebrating its diversity with pride and fostering harmonious coexistence among its people. Happy Republic Day!

May India continue to be a peacemaker, fostering diplomatic relations and promoting harmony in a world marked by conflicts and uncertainties. Happy Republic Day 2026!

May technological advancements propel India into a leading role on the global stage, driving innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. Happy Republic Day 2026!

May the spirit of patriotism light up your heart and fill your day with positivity. Happy Republic Day!

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2026: Speeches In English For Students To Deliver On January 26

Happy Republic Day 2026 Messages

Wishing you a joyful Republic Day 2026! May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the strength and pride of our nation.

On this Republic Day, let's pledge to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved India. Jai Hind!

Happy Republic Day 2026! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and diversity that makes India truly special.

Warm wishes on Republic Day! May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide our nation towards a brighter future.

Happy 77th Republic Day! Today, let's cherish the values that make our nation unique and stand together with pride.

Republic Day 2026 Famous Quotes

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Freedom is not given – it is taken." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression." - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit." - Bhagat Singh

"Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live." - Rabindranath Tagore

Happy Republic Day 2026 Status

May peace and prosperity prevail in our nation. May we all contribute to the development and prosperity of our nation. Best wishes on Republic Day 2026 to everyone.

Happy 77th Republic Day! May the pride of being a part of this incredible nation shine brightly in your heart.

As we celebrate this Republic Day, let us all pledge to protect the Constitution and uphold the values it stands for.

We are one nation with one vision and one inspiration. Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day 2026!

