Happy Friendship Day 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images And Social Media Captions For Your Friends

International Friendship Day is celebrated globally on July 30 every year. The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

However, some countries, including India, celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August. This year, India will celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday, August 3.

Here are some Happy Friendship Day wishes, quotes, and messages to share with your friends on the occasion: