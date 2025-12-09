Golden Globe Nominations: ‘One Battle After Another’ Leads; 'Sentimental Value', ‘Sinners’ Also In Focus
The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack. The film received nine nominations, including for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti, as well as for Anderson’s direction and screenplay. The film is competing in comedy and musical categories.
Closely trailing is Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family drama. It received eight nominations, including for its four actors: Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
The sweeping Golden Globe nominations for One Battle After Another mark a win for Warner Bros., at a time when the studio is preparing for acquisition by streaming giant Netflix.
Overall, Warner Bros. bagged a total of 31 nominations, including 15 from HBO Max for series such as The White Lotus, the lead TV nominee with six. On the other hand, Netflix secured 35 nominations. These were mainly due to the streaming platform’s television nominees, like the British limited series Adolescence (five nominations).
Notably, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-starrer Wicked: For Good received five nominations.
More Nominations For Warner Bros.
In nominations announced from Beverly Hills, California, Sinners, Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed vampire film, received seven Golden Globe nods. These include best actor for Michael B. Jordan and best director for Coogler.
Netflix Nominations
Netflix’s Golden Globe contenders include Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, earning nods for George Clooney and Adam Sandler. Also in the list was Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which received five nominations.
The streaming giant also saw success with KPop Demon Hunters, arguably the year’s most-watched film, securing three nominations.
21 Nominations For Neon
The big winner on the movie side of the Golden Globe nominations was Neon. The indie studio has become a major force in international films. On Monday, Neon earned 21 nominations, including five of the six international film nods. It has also won multiple Palme d’Or awards at Cannes.
Other Highlights
In the drama category, Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet led with six Golden Globe nominations. The film has been nominated for Best Drama Film, alongside Frankenstein and three Neon titles: The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and It Was Just an Accident.
Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident is an acclaimed Iranian revenge drama. It received a total of four Golden Globe nominations. Over the past two decades, Panahi has faced imprisonment, house arrest and travel bans in Iran while making films. Earlier this month, while travelling abroad with the film, he was sentenced to one year in prison and given a new two-year travel ban.
For the first time, the Golden Globes will award a Best Podcast trophy. Nominees include Armchair Expert, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang, Mel Robbins, SmartLess and NPR’s Up First.
Nikki Glaser will return as host for the Jan. 11 Golden Globes, airing on CBS and Paramount Plus.