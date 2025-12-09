Golden Globe Nominations: ‘One Battle After Another’ Leads; 'Sentimental Value', ‘Sinners’ Also In Focus

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack. The film received nine nominations, including for Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn and Chase Infiniti, as well as for Anderson’s direction and screenplay. The film is competing in comedy and musical categories.

Closely trailing is Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a Norwegian family drama. It received eight nominations, including for its four actors: Stellan Skarsgård, Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

The sweeping Golden Globe nominations for One Battle After Another mark a win for Warner Bros., at a time when the studio is preparing for acquisition by streaming giant Netflix.

Overall, Warner Bros. bagged a total of 31 nominations, including 15 from HBO Max for series such as The White Lotus, the lead TV nominee with six. On the other hand, Netflix secured 35 nominations. These were mainly due to the streaming platform’s television nominees, like the British limited series Adolescence (five nominations).

Notably, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-starrer Wicked: For Good received five nominations.