FIR Demand Against Hardik Pandya After World Cup Victory Celebrations — Here's Why

A police complaint has been lodged against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. According to multiple reports, a Pune-based lawyer Wajid Khan has filed a complaint and asked that a FIR be filed against the Indian allrounder. In his complaint, Khan has accused Pandya of insulting the national flag under the 1971 National Flag Act.

Several videos of Pandya have now gone viral on social media platforms where he is spotted celebrating with a tricolour wrapped around around his shoulder. The star all-rounder was celebrating India's T20 World Cup win with his girlfriend Mahiek Sharma at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday after India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to clinch their third T20 World Cup trophy.

The match was intense, but watch lovers noticed something else.

Favre Leuba on Hardik Pandya's wrist.#HardikPandyaVictoryWatch pic.twitter.com/ftEXSiJH75 — Shiv Thakur (@Shivthakur40) March 10, 2026

" You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back... According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag." Khan said in an interview to news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: India Receive Rs 25 Crore As Prize Money For Winning T20 World Cup 2026

"However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend, wearing the national flag... I believe it is an insult to the national flag. I have filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station. When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let's see what happens next. I have filed the complaint..."Khan added.

India's T20 World Cup Triumph

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The win helped India etch its name in record books as the it made India the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, the first to win the tournament on home soil, and the first nation to lift the trophy three times.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has spoken about the bold, attacking mindset that powered the team. "...I always believe that high risk, high reward is the only way to play a T20 format, and you don't fear to lose a game of cricket to win a game of cricket," said Gambhir.

ALSO READ: India Reach 'God-Mode' Level: Historic T20 World Cup Title Shows Team's Utter Dominance In Format

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.