Disney+ Hotstar New Web Series And Movies Releasing In February 2024; Details Here
From Aarya Season 3 to The Marvels, here's what you can watch on this OTT platform in the upcoming month.
Disney+ Hotstar New Releases: Walt Disney's streaming service in India is going to release a bunch of new shows and movies on the platform in February.
The list includes the second part of 'Aarya' season three, historical drama series 'Shogun', OTT release of The Marvels and more. Take a look:
New Web Series And Movies On Disney+ Hotstar
Aarya - Season 3 (Antim Vaar)
Part two of 'Aarya' season three is set to start streaming from February 9. Titled 'Aarya Antim Vaar', the remaining half of the crime drama will see Sushmita Sen's titular character head for the ultimate showdown as she navigates family and business matters.
The show is created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhvani, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India.
Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan also round out the cast of the show.
Ek aakhri baar, main karungi ek antim vaar. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar - streaming from Feb 9th only on @DisneyPlusHS#AaryaS3OnHotstar @TheSushmitaSen @RamKMadhvani @Amita_Madhvani @EndemolShineIND @OfficalRMFilms #KapilSharma #ShraddhaPasi #SiaBhuyanâ¦ pic.twitter.com/a7E8THuw46— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) January 23, 2024
The Marvels
This movie was released in the theatres in November last year. The Marvels will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 7 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.
"Captain Marvel joins forces with her estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau and super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel to save the universe," the official synopsis of the movie reads.
As per multiple media reports, the movie collected only $197 million at the box office.
Shogun
The limited series, which hails from FX Productions, is based on author James Clavell’s bestselling novel of the same title. It is created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.
The premiere of the 10-episode limited series will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, a press release said.
Set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war, 'Shogun' stars Hiroyuki Sanada as “Lord Yoshii Toranaga”, who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.
Release date: February 2024
Miss Perfect
What happens when a management consultant is assumed to be a maid? The story revolves around Lavanya, a management consultant who has OCD and is mistakenly assumed to be a maid by a resident of her housing complex. The pandemic makes the situation more complex and leads Lavanya and the resident into awkward circumstances.
Release date: February 2.
And we hit a perfect million on this perfect trailer! Keep them coming ð#MissPerfectOnHotstar streaming from Feb 2nd only on #DisneyPlusHotstar#HotstarSpecials@DisneyPlusHSTel @Itslavanya @Abijeet @abhignya_v #VishvakKhanderao @AnnapurnaStdios #SupriyaYarlagaddaâ¦ pic.twitter.com/I8zVkg5P52— Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) January 26, 2024
Apart from these, Showtime, Heart Beat, and Lootere are a few web series that are coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar.
#KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @somenmishra0 #MihirDesai #SumitRoy @architkumar1 #NaseeruddinShah @emraanhashmi @MahimaMakwana_ @RoyMouni @RK1610IsMe @shriya1109 @ActorVijayRaaz #LaraChandni #MithunGangopadhyay @jehan_handa @karandontsharma #AnandBhaskar #KaranJhaveri @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/PGGFlqCS12— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 20, 2023
(With PTI inputs)