Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Balanced Journalism As NDTV Marathi Launches

NDTV has extended its reach with the launch of NDTV Marathi, a regional news channel dedicated to serving the people of Maharashtra. The launch event, which recently occurred, was graced by the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the launch event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to NDTV Marathi and the entire media group for embarking on this new venture, especially on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach in news reporting, emphasizing the need for objectivity and neutrality in journalism. Fadnavis highlighted that a news channel's credibility hinges on its ability to deliver unbiased and accurate information to the public, without succumbing to any external influences or agendas.

NDTV's foray into Marathi news is a testament to the commitment towards delivering quality journalism to diverse linguistic demographics, said Fadnavis.

Acknowledging Mumbai's pivotal role in India's economic landscape, it is evident that infrastructure-led development is shaping the city's future trajectory, according to the deputy CM. The burgeoning speed of data transmission and travel is poised to propel Mumbai towards becoming the data capital of India, he said.

In the political arena, the current electoral landscape reflects a notable trend of pro-incumbency, evident in the improved voter turnout observed in the initial phases of the elections in Maharashtra.

However, addressing challenges such as maintaining accurate electoral rolls is crucial to ensure the ease and integrity of the voting process, particularly in migration-heavy cities like Mumbai, he said.

Taking cues from international practices, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that India could explore implementing measures to incentivise voter participation, akin to Australia's withdrawal of certain tax benefits for non-voters.