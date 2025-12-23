Chinese Company Gifts Renovated Flats To Employees After 5-Year Service To Retain Top Talent

Taking employee retention incentives a step further, a Chinese company has rolled out a housing scheme that offers renovated flats to employees, who have completed five years with the firm. The move by Zhejiang Guosheng Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., which specialises in automotive fastener products, is being viewed as a measure to improve workplace stability.

As per a report in the South China Morning Post, the firm announced its decision to distribute 18 flats to employees on social media. A job posting by the company's senior executive stated that employees who remain with the company for five years would be eligible for a complimentary flat.

Wang Jiayuan, general manager of the firm, told Chinese financial newspaper National Business Daily that the significant migrant worker population in Wenzhou, where the company is located, played a big role in their decision. With the refurbished flats, the firm aims to reward skilled managerial and technical employees.

“This year, we’ve distributed five flats. Next year, we plan to allocate eight more, with a total of 18 planned over three years,” he told the outlet, the SCMP report mentioned.

As per Wang Jiayuan, the company’s goal is straightforward. It hopes to "attract exceptional talent and retain our core management team.”