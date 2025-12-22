'If You Don't Act Now': CA Accuses I-T Dept Of Using Threatening Language In Notice

A Chartered Accountant has accused the Income Tax Department (ITD) of using "threatening” language in a recent communication sent to a taxpayer. In a social media post, CA Ruchita Vaghani called the incident concerning, noting that it could leave taxpayers in panic and demanded accountability.

"Dear Income Tax India, is this an intimation or a threat? Please clarify. As this is an intimation, wording should be polite and requesting the taxpayer to file ITR to avoid further consequences,” Vaghani said on X on Sunday.

She shared a screenshot of an email sent by the tax department, in which the authorities told the taxpayers that they have failed to report their “significant” transactions for FY2024-25.

“Until now, we have treated your failure to file your ITR as an error. However, if you don’t act now, we will treat it as a deliberate choice. That may mean your case is selected for detailed investigation,” the department’s mail read.