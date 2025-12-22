Google, Apple Warn US Visa Employees To Avoid International Travel Amid Embassy Delays: Report

Tech giants Google and Apple have warned some of their staff on United States work visas to avoid international travel. This comes amid reports of long delays for visa stamping at US embassies.

Reuters reported that appointments are stretching up to 12 months, leading to huge visa delays at the US embassies. Both companies shared advisories regarding international travel through internal memos by some visa holders on Friday, according to a Business Insider report.

Immigration lawyers for the companies linked the delays to expanded social media screening rules. The advisory applies to holders of H-1B, H-4, F, J and M visas, The report said quoting Google’s memo.

This comes after the Donald Trump-led US administration, from Dec. 15 onwards, has intensified the screening process of visa applicants. The authorities are now requiring applicants to share the details of their social media accounts, so that they can be screened for any “security” threats.

As a result, the firms cautioned that travel carries risk at the moment. They noted that due to the delays, employees could be struck abroad if appointments are postponed or cancelled.