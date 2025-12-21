Indian Visa Centre In Chattogram Shuts Amid Rising Security Concerns In Bangladesh

The Indian Visa Application Centre in Chattogram has closed its doors indefinitely due to escalating security tensions following protests triggered by the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, NDTV reported.

Earlier on Saturday, security was strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission office and the visa application centre in Bangladesh's Sylhet city in the wake of heightened tensions, PTI reported.

The report further added that, security was reinforced from Friday morning at the Assistant High Commission office located in Upashahar area, the residence of the Assistant High Commissioner in the same locality, and the visa application centre in the Shobhanighat area.

Hadi who died on Thursday at Singapore’s General Hospital from gunshot injuries was a prominent leader of Bangladesh’s July 2024 student-led uprising that resulted in former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ousting. He was planning to contest the upcoming Parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2026. He was also an outspoken critic of India and Hasina, who has been residing in Delhi since fleeing Dhaka.

The incident has sparked violent protests in multiple cities, rising anti-India sentiment and attacks on media outlets seen as pro-India.

Police and paramilitary forces in Bangladesh have increased patrols across Dhaka after Thursday’s violent protests. Besides political buildings and cultural sites, media offices are one of the key institutions being attacked in the latest unrest, according to Al Jazeera.

Demonstrators also chanted slogans supporting Hadi and vowed to continue protests and demand swift justice.