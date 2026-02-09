BCCI Central Contracts Shake-Up: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Downgraded To Group B, A+ Tier Removed

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's annual central contracts have been downgraded to Group B by the BCCI. This move was expected though. Both the cricket superstars only play one format of the game for India - ODIs. The BCCI have also removed the prevailing A+ category, which carried a retainership fee of Rs 7 crore.

Both Kohli and Rohit have previously been in the A+ category. The BCCI on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, awarded the annual central contracts to a total of 51 cricketers, 30 men and 21 women, in three groups - A, B, and C.

Shubman Gill, who captains India in two formats (Tests and ODIs), ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the team's senior all-rounder in Tests, Ravindra Jadeja, have been retained in Group A.

🚨 News 🚨



BCCI announces Annual Player Retainership for Team India Senior Men and Senior Women for the 2025-26 season#TeamIndia | Details 🔽https://t.co/Rd3pUCPRr9 pic.twitter.com/UNYRThs1kW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2026

However, the BCCI didn't mention the quantum of retainership fees for the three categories. With A+ being done away, in the earlier seasons, group A was valued at Rs 5 crore, group B at Rs 3 crore annually, and group C at Rs 1 crore.

As far as Kohli and Rohit are concerned, their retirement from Tests and T20Is effectively makes them one-format players and hence as per criteria, they couldn't have been retained in the top-most category.

It is understood that A+ was a gradation that was introduced by the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (COA) at the behest of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It was meant for excellence across three formats and all these years, only four people qualified -- Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja and Bumrah -- in that category.

But, with three of the four retiring from one or two formats, the BCCI didn't want just Bumrah to be kept in A+ as the national selection committee isn't convinced that Test and ODi skipper Gill is an all-format certainty after being dropped from the T20 World Cup squad.

One interesting aspect, however, will be whether Bumrah is paid the earlier retainership amount (Rs 7 crore) as he is still an automatic choice across all formats and it is not his fault that the highest category has been done away with.

ALSO READ | India Vs Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2026: Will They Play? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Mohammed Shami Dropped From Contracts

During the last cycle, 34 players were awarded contracts but this time the list has been pruned to 30. Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, seamer Mukesh Kumar and Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan didn't figure in the list.

The reason being during the said cycle, they didn't play a single international game across any format.

Shami's exclusion is an indication that he is no longer in the selectors' scheme of things. While Kishan made a spectacular comeback in T20Is, it was only in the new cycle. In case of Mukesh, he is no longer in the radar and didn't play last season.

Ditto for Sarfaraz, who was part of the squad in Australia but did not play a single game. He had no matches to show for contract retention.

In the 30 names, only three have got grade A, 11 had been listed in grade B and 16 others in grade C. The only surprise, although of minor proportions, is senior player Axar Patel, who regularly plays ODI and T20Is and is part of Test squad, being relegated to group C with one format players.

Jemimah Upgraded To Group A

While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana retained their top billing in the women's list, India's World Cup star Jemimah Rodrigues got a promotion from group B to A for her stellar semi-final show against Australia.

Sneh Rana has also got a promotion and is now in group B along with Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh Thakur.

There were 13 cricketers in group C. As of now, women's central contract retainership fees are Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

(With PTI inputs.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.