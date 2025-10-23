Bill Gates To Appear On 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': When Will The Episode Air?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make a special guest appearance on the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show, which marked actor-politician Smriti Irani’s comeback to TV, shared a promo about a guest appearance on the show this week.

In the promo shared by maker Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani, opens her laptop for a video call. She is seen greeting someone warmly. In response, the person at the other end who has a US accent replies “Jai Shree Krishna!”

Tulsi continues with, “bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai. (It was a pleasure to know that you are joining my family directly from America. We are eagerly waiting for you.)”

With the teaser released, fans are now excited to see the unexpected team-up between the tech icon and the popular Indian drama.