Bill Gates To Appear On 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': When Will The Episode Air?
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is set to make a special guest appearance on the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show, which marked actor-politician Smriti Irani’s comeback to TV, shared a promo about a guest appearance on the show this week.
In the promo shared by maker Balaji Telefilms, Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani, opens her laptop for a video call. She is seen greeting someone warmly. In response, the person at the other end who has a US accent replies “Jai Shree Krishna!”
Tulsi continues with, “bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai. (It was a pleasure to know that you are joining my family directly from America. We are eagerly waiting for you.)”
With the teaser released, fans are now excited to see the unexpected team-up between the tech icon and the popular Indian drama.
Why Is Bill Gates Appearing On Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?
According to an ETimes report, the storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns.
“Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration happened naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling,” a source told ETimes.
When Will The Episode Air?
The teaser shared by Balaji Telefilms hinted at a special guest appearance, but did not reveal the name.
It noted that fans will be able to find out more details on the show’s episodes that are set to air this Thursday and Friday at 10:30 p.m. Viewers can watch the show on the Star Plus channel and the JioHotstar app.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the series reunites popular TV couple Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. The reboot that premiered on July 29 will run for 150 episodes.