'I Sold Some Gold And Bitcoin, But...': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki On Rumours Of Selling Silver

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of bestselling book 'Rich Dad Poor Dad', has addressed rumours that he offloaded all his silver holdings to buy Bitcoin, calling it false.

“There is a rumour I sold all my silver to buy more Bitcoin. This is not true,” he said.

In a candid post, Kiyosaki revealed he sold portions of his Bitcoin and gold holdings, and not silver, to fund the purchase of his new home.

“I sold some Bitcoin and later some gold to buy my new home. I have not sold any of my silver. I wish I had not sold some gold and some Bitcoin. Selling some gold and Bitcoin was my mistake….a big mistake. Thank God I did not sell my silver,” Kiyosaki wrote.

FYI SILVER Fact:



I was at VRIC Vancouver Resource Investor Conference. Great event for anyone serious about their financial education on gold and silver.



At VRIC I was informed there is a rumor I sold all my silver to buy more Bitcoin.



This is not true. The facts are:



I… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 27, 2026

“Why sell silver, when I use debt to buy investment real estate for positive cash flow with which I buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum…Great time to sell fake dollars to buy real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum,” he added.

Previously, in January 2025, Kiyosaki had said, "I'm taking all my silver and gold and converting to Bitcoin.”

The American investor, whose books have inspired many to rethink personal finance and build wealth through assets, advised against selling physical metals like silver. He recommends swapping "fake dollars" (fiat currencies prone to devaluation) for "real" assets such as gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

The post quickly went viral on social media.

“Silver and Bitcoin aren't competitors. Both are sound money responses to fiat debasement. Silver for physical, Bitcoin for digital. Different tools, same thesis. The wise hold hard assets. The wisest understand why,” wrote one user.

A user sought an explanation, saying there was an anomaly in his approach.

There is an anomaly with you. You promote sound money but then also say that ethereum is sound money? Can you please elaborate on that. — D (@FiatFiction) January 27, 2026

Some also accused Kiyosaki of lying.

You're lying now, or you were lying before when you said you sold your silver and gold while pushing people to buy BTC at the top. Which is worse? ????https://t.co/mZz7y78Rjm — CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) January 27, 2026

