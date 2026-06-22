X Down: Outage Complaints Spike On Downdetector; Users Unable To Access App, Website

Elon Musk's social media platform X suffered a widespread global outage on Monday, leaving thousands of users unable to access their timelines, log in, or load the mobile app.

According to real-time tracking data from Downdetector, user complaints spiked significantly on Monday afternoon, with over 25,000 users reporting simultaneous issues. The technical disruptions were broadly reported across key global markets, including the US, the UK, and India.

Downdetector Data Breakdown:

App vs. Web: Approximately 49% of the user complaints pertained directly to the mobile application, while 15% reported issues accessing the desktop website.

Core Functions: 28% of affected users reported specific issues with their feed and timeline failing to load, often greeted by server connection errors or endless buffering loops.

Geographic Impact: The outage appears to be a global infrastructure glitch, with widespread failure reports emerging across major Indian cities, the US, and Europe.

Many desktop and mobile users found themselves unable to refresh content, post updates, or bypass the login screen.

The underlying cause of the server crash remains unclear. X has yet to issue an official statement or acknowledge the root cause of the downtime.

ALSO READ: X Was Also Hit By Outage Last Week. Details Here

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