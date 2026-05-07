Will iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch With Smaller Dynamic Island — Aka 'Nano Island'?

There is growing speculation around how Apple may be planning to give its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup — which is set to include the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max — a new, smaller Dynamic Island. While the idea of shrinking Apple's signature pill-shaped Dynamic Island has circulated for quite some time, recent leaks have intensified conversation ahead of the expected September 2026 launch. One of the rumours even claims that it won't be called the Dynamic Island anymore, but “Nano Island.”

Just how true is this?

Is Smaller Dynamic Island — Aka Nano Island — Real?

The Dynamic Island first appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro series in 2022, replacing the notch and presenting an interactive area for notifications, alerts, and activities. Since then, its size has remained largely unchanged.

For the iPhone 18 series though, multiple reports claim that the Pro models could feature a noticeably reduced Dynamic Island — up to 35% smaller — while keeping the bezels the same as on the iPhone 17 series. This change would make the display feel more immersive.

Recent claims have gained attention through rumoured images and CAD renders shared on X. One came from the relatively unknown account @earlyappleleaks, which purported to give a first look at the shrunken Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro. It noted the size would remain unchanged on base iPhones.

Another came from an account using the name Majin Bu, a known Apple leaker who had recently gone quiet. Some have questioned whether this is the original source or an impostor, since the associated website remains offline. This account suggested a new nomenclature, “Nano Island,” which too has drawn scepticism.

While this branding is far from official, a compact Dynamic Island does fit Apple's long-term plan. The Cupertino major is reportedly working towards an all-screen iPhone with Face ID, with the front camera integrated under the display. This could arrive as it marks the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

To that end, relocating or reducing certain Face ID components and shrinking the Dynamic Island is a logical step. However, analysts — citing supply chain information — note that this won't be possible with the upcoming iPhone 18 generation.

Overall, while the rumours of a smaller Dynamic Island — aka Nano Island — are plausible, they currently come from sources with limited or questionable track records. They'd be more credible when coming from the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, or others of similar stature.

The possibility of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max getting a fresh look up front is surely exciting, but these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt — until Apple makes it all official come September.

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 6 Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, 32MP Selfie Shooter Alongside Nord CE 6 Lite — Specs, Features, Price In India

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.