What Is GPS Spoofing? Sophisticated Cyberattack That Hit Major Airports Last Month

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) spoofing is a cyberattack when someone tries to trick navigation systems by giving false information about a plane’s position, speed, or time. Unlike jamming, which overwhelms the GPS signal with noise, spoofing provides fake but believable data. This can mislead aircraft into thinking they are somewhere they are not.

GPS spoofing can seriously endanger flights by causing errors in route or altitude. However, Naidu told the Parliament that these signals did not affect flight movements. This was mainly because India had already deployed conventional navigational aids. He added that similar interference reports had come from Kolkata, Amritsar, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports.

To strengthen safety, Naidu said advanced cybersecurity measures for IT networks and infrastructure were also being implemented. The Union Minister’s remarks follow after over 400 flights at Delhi’s IGIA were delayed last month due to a technical snag in the air traffic control system.