T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: South Africa Involved In Double Super Over Thriller; Australia, West Indies Notch Big Wins

Day 5 of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup began with a Group D clash between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. The two teams served up an absolute humdinger as the match ended in a double Super Over. After tying their match, the first Super Over also finished in a tie. And for the very first time in T20 World Cup history, a second Super Over was needed. Even that could have finished in a tie but South Africa held their nerves and got the crucial two points.

Australia began their campaign against Ireland in Colombo in the afternoon match. Unlike the earlier match, this Group B match was fairly straightforward for Australia as they beat Ireland by a massive margin of 67 runs. Marucs Stoinis's 45 and twin four-wicket hauls by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa were too much for Ireland.

Finally, in a rematch of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies took on England in Mumbai in the evening. Thanks to a brilliant 76 off 42 balls by Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies posted a score of 196/6. Then spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase picked three wickets and two wickets respectively as England were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs, handing West Indies victory by 30 runs.

Here is how the points table looks like at the end of Day 5.

Group A

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tied Games No Results Points Net Run Rate Pakistan 2 2 - - - 4 0.932 India 1 1 - - - 2 1.450 Netherlands 2 1 1 - - 2 0.356 Namibia 1 - 1 - - - -1.033 USA 1 - 1 - - - -1.525

Group B

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tied Games No Results Points Net Run Rate Australia 1 1 - - - 2 3.350 Zimbabwe 1 1 - - - 2 2.702 Sri Lanka 1 1 - - - 2 1.000 Ireland 2 - 2 - - - -2.175 Oman 1 - 1 - - - -2.702

Group C

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tied Games No Results Points Net Run Rate West Indies 2 2 - - - 4 1.625 Scotland 2 1 1 - - 2 0.950 England 2 1 1 - - 2 -0.650 Nepal 1 - 1 - - - -0.200 Italy 1 - 1 - - - -3.650

Group D

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Tied Games No Results Points Net Run Rate New Zealand 2 2 - - - 4 1.919 South Africa 2 1 - 1 - 4 1.425 Afghanistan 2 - 1 1 - - -0.555 UAE 1 - 1 - - - -2.763 Canada 1 - 1 - - - -2.850

On Day 6, Sri Lanka will face Oman in Pallekele. The second game will feature Italy and Nepal in Mumbai. The day will end with a clash between India and Nambia in New Delhi.

