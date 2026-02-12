Get App
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: South Africa Involved In Double Super Over Thriller; Australia, West Indies Notch Big Wins

South Africa edged Afghanistan in a rare double Super Over thriller, Australia thrashed Ireland by 67 runs in their opener, and West Indies beat England by 30 runs as the points table began to take shape.

Read Time: 2 mins
South Africa won a double Super Over against Afghanistan.
Photo Source: AP/PTI

Day 5 of the ICC 2026 T20 World Cup began with a Group D clash between South Africa and Afghanistan in Ahmedabad. The two teams served up an absolute humdinger as the match ended in a double Super Over. After tying their match, the first Super Over also finished in a tie. And for the very first time in T20 World Cup history, a second Super Over was needed. Even that could have finished in a tie but South Africa held their nerves and got the crucial two points.

Australia began their campaign against Ireland in Colombo in the afternoon match. Unlike the earlier match, this Group B match was fairly straightforward for Australia as they beat Ireland by a massive margin of 67 runs. Marucs Stoinis's 45 and twin four-wicket hauls by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa were too much for Ireland.

Finally, in a rematch of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies took on England in Mumbai in the evening. Thanks to a brilliant 76 off 42 balls by Sherfane Rutherford, West Indies posted a score of 196/6. Then spinners Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase picked three wickets and two wickets respectively as England were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs, handing West Indies victory by 30 runs.

Here is how the points table looks like at the end of Day 5.

Group A 

Teams Matches PlayedWinsLossesTied GamesNo Results Points Net Run Rate
Pakistan22---40.932
India11---21.450
Netherlands211--20.356
Namibia1-1----1.033
USA1-1----1.525

Group B

Teams Matches PlayedWinsLossesTied GamesNo Results Points Net Run Rate
Australia11---23.350
Zimbabwe 11---22.702
Sri Lanka11---21.000
Ireland 2-2----2.175
Oman1-1---

-2.702

Group C

Teams Matches PlayedWinsLossesTied GamesNo Results Points Net Run Rate
West Indies22---41.625
Scotland211--20.950
England211--2-0.650
Nepal1-1----0.200
Italy1-1---

-3.650

Group D

Teams Matches PlayedWinsLossesTied GamesNo Results Points Net Run Rate
New Zealand 22---41.919
South Africa21-1-41.425
Afghanistan2-11---0.555
UAE 1-1---

-2.763

Canada1-1----2.850

On Day 6, Sri Lanka will face Oman in Pallekele. The second game will feature Italy and Nepal in Mumbai. The day will end with a clash between India and Nambia in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Monumental Double Super Over Thriller

