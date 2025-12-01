Govt Confirms Seven Airports Affected By Cyberattack: Report

The Centre has confirmed that seven major airports across the country were affected by cyberattacks on Monday, NDTV reported. This includes the airport in Delhi, where flights approaching reported spoofing of global positioning system or GPS.

To ensure uninterrupted flight operations, India continues to maintain a Minimum Operating Network (MON) of ground-based navigation and surveillance systems—a redundancy model also used globally, the report added.

This network acts as a failsafe in case of satellite-based system failures.

Apart from Delhi, the airports in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru were also affected. There were no flights, however, disrupted due to the GPS spoofing, as per the government.