'First AI Pradesh': UP Signs Rs 25,000-Crore Deal To Expand Artificial Intelligence Infra In State

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 25,000 crore with Puch AI to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure and applications in the state.

Announcing the development on its official account on X, the company said, “UP Government and Puch AI have entered into a Rs 25,000 crore MoU to position Uttar Pradesh as India's first AI Pradesh. The collaboration will set up AI Parks supported by large-scale data center infrastructure to help businesses adopt AI, AI Commons for citizen and governance use, and an AI University to train students and working professionals.”

UP Government and Puch AI have signed a ₹25,000 crore MoU to make Uttar Pradesh India's first AI Pradesh. The partnership will establish AI Parks powered by large-scale data center infrastructure to make businesses AI-enabled, AI Commons for citizen and governance applications,… pic.twitter.com/luYP2KnwXJ — Puch AI (@puch_ai) March 23, 2026

Confirming the development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on X, “New Uttar Pradesh is adopting the strength of Artificial Intelligence. A Rs 25,000 crore MoU with Puch AI will introduce AI Parks, large-scale data center infrastructure, AI Commons, and an AI University in the state. This move will improve governance, support innovation, and create future-ready opportunities for the youth.”

New Uttar Pradesh is embracing the power of Artificial Intelligence.



A ₹25,000 Crore MoU with Puch AI will bring AI Parks, large-scale data center infrastructure, AI Commons, and an AI University to the state.



This initiative will strengthen governance, drive innovation, and… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 23, 2026

According to information available on the company's website, Puch AI describes its goal as making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone.

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The platform is designed to act as an entry point for AI usage, especially in regions where adoption is still developing. It noted that while many people globally have already experienced AI tools, large-scale usage in India is still evolving.

The company has introduced its service through WhatsApp as a free, voice-first solution that supports multiple Indian languages and accents. It is designed to work without requiring users to download a separate application or visit a website. The platform is being developed further with features aimed at daily use, including areas such as education, healthcare, and creative work.

Speaking in February at the NDTV AI Summit, the CEO of the company, Siddharth Bhatia, explained the idea behind the platform and said, “With the rise of AI, people wanted to ask questions directly, so we chose an Indian-centric name like Puch AI."



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Furthermore, he said, “The aim is to make AI accessible to every Indian, including those in smaller towns, even through simple voice access. This can help in daily work, learning, farming, and business, while improving skills and productivity.”

#NDTVIndAISummit | Siddharth Bhatia, Co-founder & CEO, Puch AI reveals the reason behind naming his brand Puch AI @SPF_India @ShwetaRKohli



Knowledge Partner: Dayananda Sagar University

State Partner: UP Government (@upgovt)

Insurance Partner: Axis Max Life Insurance… pic.twitter.com/5m3RafBtdd — NDTV (@ndtv) February 18, 2026

“AI will not replace jobs, but people using AI may have an advantage over those who do not. Apart from building models, India also needs strong distribution so users actually adopt these tools. Once that happens, it can support better systems, data use, and long-term growth,” he added.



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