Viral Video: Fortuner Gets Stuck At Goa's Vagator Beach, Nearly Swept Away; Tourist Booked

A 22-year-old tourist has been booked after his SUV got stuck in the sand at Vagator beach in Anjuna early Sunday morning, The Goan reported.

According to local reports, this is one more fresh incident of visitors driving vehicles onto beaches despite restrictions.

Citing the Police, The Goan reported that a Toyota Fortuner with Gujarat registration was taken onto the sandy area of Vagator beach.

The vehicle got stuck in the sand and could not move. Due to high tides, seawater began entering the SUV, making the situation more serious.ALSO READ: LPG Shortage: Karnataka High Court Dismisses Hotel Association's Plea Seeking Adequate Supply



Laater, a JCB machine was brought to the spot and the SUV was pulled out from the water.

???? Goa TRIP Gone Wrong ????



???????? Tourists drove their Fortuner straight into the SEA trying to act smart… ????



Nature replied instantly:

• Car dragged deep

• Stuck mid-water

• Rescued by a JCB ????



Now saltwater will destroy everything engine, electronics, all gone ????



It's a… pic.twitter.com/31QdKAM9SC — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) March 23, 2026

Police identified the vehicle owner as Arjun Singh Rawat, aged 22.

Officials stated that the car had been driven in a careless and unsafe manner on the beach and into the water. They said this act put people at risk and violated rules that do not allow vehicles on coastal stretches.

GJ registered Fortuner drives on Vagator beach, gets stuck . .#Viral #Goa pic.twitter.com/QKa7KCuktf — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) March 22, 2026

According to the report, Anjuna Police have registered a case under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules have also been applied.

The owner said that he was not driving the car at the time of the incident and the vehicle had been given to hotel staff for cleaning.

Despite this statement, police said responsibility will depend on who was driving the vehicle.



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They added that further investigation is being carried out to understand exactly what happened.

Officials cited by the newspaper noted that such cases are becoming more frequent. Tourists visiting beach areas sometimes drive private vehicles onto the sand, ignoring safety rules.

This creates risks for people walking on the beach, local residents, and the drivers themselves.



Rules About Driving On Beaches



Driving vehicles on beaches in India is illegal. According to cartoq.com, the only exception is Muzhappilangad Beach in Kerala, where driving is permitted.









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