This AI Startup Is Paying $800 To 'Bully' A Chatbot, Professionally

Memvid is offering $800 for an eight-hour shift of ruthlessly testing and tormenting AI chatbots over their terrible memories.

Photo generated by AI

Have you ever felt like wanting to scream at your screen because a chatbot kept hallucinating so much, it reminded you of the good old days when you used to write bad poetry yourself? Good news: You can now monetise your digital rage.

In an increasingly endless war between human patience and artificial intelligence's goldfish-like memory, one company is ready to fund the resistance. Memvid, a startup focused on improving the memory capabilities of AI, is offering a candidate $800 to ruthlessly torment chatbots in an eight-hour shift.

"People constantly have to repeat themselves to chatbots. We wanted to turn that everyday frustration into something visible," Memvid co-founder and CEO Mohamed Omar told Business Insider.

The chosen 'Professional' AI Bully will test whether bots can retain basic context and relentlessly document every time they inevitably fail.

"You'll spend a full 8-hour day interacting with leading AI chatbots — and your only job is to be brutally honest about how frustrating they are," the company's job listing states.

The job requires no computer science degree or specialised AI skills. You don't even need an AI degree from LinkedIn. The only prerequisite is an extensive, battle-hardened history of being profoundly let down by technology, and of course, the patience to ask the same question over and over again.

