Tech Mahindra, Google Cloud To Boost Gen AI Adoption, Digitalisation For Mahindra Group

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has partnered with Google Cloud to boost the adoption of generative artificial intelligence and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra will leverage AI and machine learning technologies to enhance various aspects of engineering, supply chain, pre-sales and after-sales services for M&M. Tech Mahindra will also lead the cloud transformation and digitisation of M&M’s workspace and deploy the group’s data platform on Google Cloud.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights. Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation,” said Rucha Nanavati, chief information officer at Mahindra Group.

M&M and Tech Mahindra will also use Google Cloud's AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for various business functions. Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process, with the aim of reducing breakdowns, improving energy efficiency, vehicle safety and reliability, and improving customer experience.

"Our partnership with M&M will help enable a significant cloud and AI transformation for its enterprise and its global customers,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country managing director at Google Cloud.

In addition, Tech Mahindra will manage various workloads, including enterprise applications and workloads for simulators.

“In today's interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights. This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights,” said Atul Soneja, chief operating officer, Tech Mahindra.