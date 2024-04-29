State Bank Of India Partners With HCLSoftware To Enhance Customer Engagement

HCLSoftware, the software business unit of HCLTech, has announced that it will collaborate with State Bank of India for their martech solution as part of SBI's digital transformation programme. As part of the five-year agreement, HCLSoftware will deploy the HCL Unica platform to enable SBI to digitally revamp its customer interaction framework and provide hyper-personalised communication across the bank’s digital marketing channels, while adhering to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and other security requirements.

HCL Unica, through its customer data platform, artificial intelligence capabilities and campaign management tools, will work on leveraging real-time data to improve SBI's customer engagement. It will help facilitate multi-channel digital marketing campaigns, with the objective of enhancing customer engagement precision and relevance.

HCL Unica's customer data platform will organise and aggregate SBI's customer data from various touchpoints, helping create a unified view that facilitates better insights and targeted marketing initiatives, the company said.

"The partnership underscores the strength of the innovative capabilities of HCLSoftware to deliver digital transformation at scale. HCL Unica would enable one of the largest banking transformations in the world and help SBI deliver superior customer engagement and experience," said Rajiv Shesh, chief revenue officer at HCLSoftware.