Spotify Down: Outage Report Spikes As Users Struggle To Access Music App

A large number of users were unable to access the Spotify app and website due to widespread service outages on Friday, June 19, 2026. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, thousands of users started reporting problems with the streaming service around 8 a.m. ET.

More than 4,000 people had reported problems with Spotify on Downdetector as of 8:30 a.m. ET, suggesting a major outage impacting listeners in several areas.

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Users complained of having trouble streaming music, loading playlists, and accessing the Spotify website. While some reported connectivity and login problems, others claimed the app was not operating correctly.

Many turned to X to see if others were having similar issues as the outage quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

Numerous customers expressed their annoyance over not being able to access their personalised playlists, podcasts, and favourite songs.

StatusIsDown, an outage-monitoring platform, also reported the disruption. Many users responded, confirming that they were having problems.

The reason for the outage had not been made public by Spotify. Additionally, the corporation has not given a projected timeframe for the complete restoration of services.

It's yet unclear if server problems, a technological glitch, or another issue affecting the platform's infrastructure caused the outage.

Users in several nations appeared to be impacted by the outage, and complaints came from all around the world. Some users reported intermittent problems, while others claimed total service disruptions.

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With hundreds of millions of customers worldwide, Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming services in the world. Because users depend on the service for music, podcasts, and other audio material, even brief delays can result in a spike in outage reports.

Affected users kept checking outage-tracking websites and Spotify's official channels for updates while engineers attempted to fix the problem.

While the business tried to restore regular service, many listeners were now unable to access their music libraries and playlists.

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