Sanchar Sathi App: What Does Point 7b Of Government Circular Say Around Disabling App

The recent controversy over the mandatory installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on Indian mobile handsets have drawn attention to the fine print of the government order.

Users on social media highlighted the Point 7(b) of the recent Department of Telecommunications (DoT) circular that mandates mobile phone manufacturers and importers must ensure the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application's functionalities are not disabled or restricted by the user or the manufacturer.

The point 7(b) of the DoT circular dated Nov. 28 states the following:

"Ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted."