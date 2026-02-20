Samsung Set To Roll Out One UI 8.5 With Smarter Bixby, Natural Voice Controls And Live Web Access

Samsung has started rolling out the fifth beta version of One UI 8.5 to Galaxy S25 users in multiple markets. Central to the update is an enhanced Bixby assistant, now designed to respond more intuitively to conversational language.

According to the company, the assistant can handle device controls without users needing to specify exact settings. The beta also introduces real-time web search results within Bixby, ahead of the stable release expected around the launch window of the Galaxy S26 line-up.

“Bixby allows users to control and navigate Galaxy devices using natural language, without the need for exact setting names or commands. Users don't need to learn how device menus are structured or remember specific terms to get things done; they can simply describe what they want — or ask why something is happening on their device — in their own words,” Samsung said in an official release dated Feb. 20.

Samsung says the upgraded Bixby can interpret intent rather than fixed commands. For example, a request such as, “I don't want the screen to time out while I'm still looking at it,” is enough for the assistant to activate the appropriate setting, without the user needing to identify the feature by name.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Tipster Unveils Major Detail About S26 Ultra Selfie Camera

According to the South Korean tech giant, the assistant is capable of analysing a device's current settings and offering relevant suggestions, streamlining everyday tasks for users who may not know where to find certain options.

Samsung has also added live web search capabilities to Bixby, allowing the assistant to pull up-to-date information directly within its own interface. This means users no longer need to jump between apps to find answers. For instance, a request to look up family-friendly hotels with swimming pools in Seoul would surface relevant results instantly inside Bixby.

The refreshed Bixby features in One UI 8.5 are being rolled out in a limited number of regions, including Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company added that availability will be expanded to additional markets over the next few months.

Samsung has included the Feb. 5, 2026, security patch in the fifth One UI 8.5 beta release. The company is expected to roll out the finished software build next week, in line with the launch of the Galaxy S26 models at Galaxy Unpacked.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Pre-Order Offers, Trade-In, Free Storage Upgrade — What To Expect

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.