Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold: US’ Most Expensive Mainstream Phone Goes On Sale This Week

Samsung has confirmed that it will start selling the Galaxy Z TriFold in the US from Friday, Jan. 30, marking a key step in the device's expansion. The trifold smartphone will be offered exclusively through Samsung's own retail channels, including its website and Experience Stores, at a steep $2,899 (about Rs 2,65,803).

The pricing will place Samsung's dual-hinge Galaxy at the very top of the US smartphone market. For those prepared to absorb the cost, the Z TriFold will be offered in Crafted Black, featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold in early December, with South Korea becoming the first market to receive the device. Priced at KRW 3,590,400 (roughly Rs 2,31,210), the foldable was released in limited numbers and sold out within minutes. The company has yet to disclose how much stock will be made available in the US.

Samsung said that the Galaxy Z TriFold balances extreme thinness with high-end capability, coming in at just 3.9 mm at its thinnest section. The foldable is driven by a customised Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and includes a 200 MP camera and deep Galaxy AI integration across the interface. Its wide display supports creative features such as Photo Assist, Generative Edit and Sketch to Image, allowing users to edit and create directly on the device.

“On Galaxy Z TriFold, AI isn't only for creatives, it's for all. Whether you want to ask a question and have it understand the context of the conversation, need to multitask without switching apps, or want to speak naturally like you would to a friend, AI on Galaxy Z TriFold is ready to provide real-time guidance for whatever you need. With Gemini Live, the device can even understand what users see, say, and do — offering users more flexibility and control,” Samsung said in a newsroom post.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z TriFold with a redesigned display stack and a titanium hinge to support its dual-folding display technology while maintaining structural strength.

“For long-term reliability, Galaxy Z TriFold's main display undergoes a 200,000-cycle multi-folding test — equivalent to folding the device approximately 100 times a day for five years — along with a series of scenario-based evaluations. Every unit goes through a series of strict quality checks to achieve this high standard, including CT scanning of the flexible printed circuit board to verify the design,” Samsung said.

