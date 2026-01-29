Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Getting 'Rounder'; Thinner Bezels, Qi2 Charging Across S26 Series

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to be unveiled on Feb. 25, and new leaks are providing increasingly clear details about the devices. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Recent leaks, including images of protective cases (both faux leather and transparent varieties), offer a detailed view of the Galaxy S26 lineup's design. Now, another noted tipster has shared pictures of the Galaxy S26 family with transparent cases.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Get Softer, Rounder Edges

Tech tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted fresh images of the Galaxy S26 series, and the most notable change is visible in the S26 Ultra's design. The Galaxy S26 Ultra continues to move away from the boxy style of the Note series. It now features softer, more rounded edges, akin to the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus's design.

A “camera island” approach seems to be reintroduced as well. Instead of individual lenses on the rear panel in the earlier generations, the S26 series uses a pill-shaped camera module for most of the rear sensors. On the Ultra model, only one sensor sits separately from this module, giving a cleaner look on the back.

Expect Slimmer Bezels, Qi2 Wireless Charging, Privacy Display

Overall, the bezels appear slightly slimmer, and Samsung seems to be creating greater design consistency across the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra. The images of cases further confirm native support for Qi2 wireless charging, which should improve alignment during charging and expand compatibility with accessories.

Samsung has already teased a new “Privacy Display” feature for the series, which reduces screen visibility from side angles to help prevent others from viewing. The feature is widely anticipated to be part of the Ultra variant.

