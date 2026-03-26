Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Galaxy A57 5G Price In India, Camera, Battery, AI, Specs, Features - All You Need To Know

Samsung Electronics has launched two new smartphones, the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G. The devices are powered by One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 and come with a range of impressive features such as triple cameras, 5000mAh batteries and IP68 rating.

“The latest Galaxy A series reflects Samsung's commitment to expanding AI capabilities across more devices and empowering more users to harness the power of intuitive AI that simplifies everyday tasks,” the company announced on Thursday.

The Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G come with 6.7-inch AMOLED displays and 120Hz refresh rate. Among other things, Samsung is also promising up to six years of Android updates, which is a big advantage for long-term use. The models also offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making them suitable for multitasking.

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Galaxy A57 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes with a slim 6.9mm metal design and is available in three colours. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both front and back for better protection. The phone is powered by the upgraded Exynos 1680 processor and includes a larger vapour cooling chamber for smoother performance.

It has a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP + 5MP) and a 12MP front camera. The device also offers built-in AI assistants like Bixby, Gemini Live and Perplexity. With a 5000mAh battery, it can last up to two days.

The phone has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Its high-end variant is priced at Rs 62,499 (12GB + 256 GB) and will be released on April 2. At present, its pre-orders are open on Amazon. Another variant (8GB + 256 GB) is priced at Rs 56,999.

Galaxy A37 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G also comes in a sleek 7.4mm design and is available in three colours. It has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro lenses. Its camera setup offers clear photos even in low light with Nightography. The front camera supports Super HDR video.

The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both sides and has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It also includes AI assistants like Bixby, Gemini Live, and Perplexity. The device will release on April 9, with pre-orders already available on Amazon.

It is listed for a price of Rs 41,999 (8GB+128GB), which is the base model. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is also available in other storage variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

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