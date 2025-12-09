Business NewsTechnologySamsung Begins One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout To Galaxy S25 Series — Check New Features, Upgrades
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Begins One UI 8.5 Beta Rollout To Galaxy S25 Series — Check New Features, Upgrades

The One UI 8.5 beta is now live in six countries.

09 Dec 2025, 03:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung has kicked off the One UI 8.5 public beta programme, with the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra being the first devices to receive it. (Source: Samsung)</p></div>
Samsung has kicked off the One UI 8.5 public beta programme, with the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra being the first devices to receive it. (Source: Samsung)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Samsung has officially kicked off the One UI 8.5 public beta programme, with the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra being the first devices to receive it.

The One UI 8.5 beta is exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series for now, but stable rollout to older flagships is expected in the following months. Testers enrolled in the Samsung Members beta programme can download the update immediately in supported countries.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Live In Six Nations

The One UI 8.5 beta is now live in six countries: South Korea, the US, UK, Germany, India, and Poland. More regions are expected to be added in the coming weeks.

The update weighs in at roughly 4GB and includes the December 2025 security patch. In Germany, for example, the build numbers are: Galaxy S25 Ultra (S938BXXU7ZYL7) and Galaxy S25 Plus/S25 (S938BOXM7ZYL7 and S938BXXU7CYL7)

Multiple users and trusted sources — including SamMobile’s Max Jambor and Tarun Vats — have already posted screenshots confirming the rollout.

ALSO READ

End Of Notch? Apple iPhone 18 Tipped To Get Under-Display Face ID
Opinion
End Of Notch? Apple iPhone 18 Tipped To Get Under-Display Face ID
Read More

One UI 8.5 Beta: Key Features And Highlights

The One UI 8.5 beta introduces several new features and Galaxy AI upgrades. Photo Assist now lets users generate and edit images continuously without saving every step. All versions are saved in an edit history for easy comparison.

Quick Share automatically recognises people in photos and suggests sending the picture directly to them. Files from Galaxy phones, tablets, laptops, and even Samsung TVs appear directly inside the My Files app on any connected device, making cross-device access better.

New Audio Broadcast (Auracast) menu in Settings allows broadcast of media audio or voice (via the phone’s microphone) to nearby LE Audio devices.

Other updates include:

  • Faster Smart View connection and improved multi-device continuity.

  • Fully redesigned and customisable Quick Panel.

  • Refreshed weather widget; new weather effects and animated backgrounds for alarms.

  • Redesigned power-saving modes and battery management UI.

  • Enhanced customisation for lock screen, widgets, and icons.

  • Latest privacy and security enhancements.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Launch Date, Pre-Order Schedule Tipped
Opinion
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Price, Launch Date, Pre-Order Schedule Tipped
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT